Evangeline Dimas nee Koumiotis age 92, Loving mother of Angeliki (Taki) Koukoura and Maria (Thomas) Triantos. Cherished Grandmother of Andonia (Chris) Perpinas, Sandy Kourmousis, Andrew (Victoria) Triantos and Alexander Triantos. Great Grandmother of 1. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:00 AM until time of Funeral service 11:00 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream,IL. Interment Arlington Cemetery Elmhurst. In Lieu of flowers Memorials to Victory Center Atten: Vicki Streigel 1101 W. Bartlett Rd. Bartlett Road, Bartlett, IL 60103, for the educational needs of their staff appriciated. 630-510-0044
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019