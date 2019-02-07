Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVANGELINE DIMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVANGELINE DIMAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVANGELINE DIMAS Obituary
Evangeline Dimas nee Koumiotis age 92, Loving mother of Angeliki (Taki) Koukoura and Maria (Thomas) Triantos. Cherished Grandmother of Andonia (Chris) Perpinas, Sandy Kourmousis, Andrew (Victoria) Triantos and Alexander Triantos. Great Grandmother of 1. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:00 AM until time of Funeral service 11:00 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream,IL. Interment Arlington Cemetery Elmhurst. In Lieu of flowers Memorials to Victory Center Atten: Vicki Streigel 1101 W. Bartlett Rd. Bartlett Road, Bartlett, IL 60103, for the educational needs of their staff appriciated. 630-510-0044
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.