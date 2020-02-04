|
Evelina A. Korableva, 94, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1926 in Moscow, Russia and came to live in the USA in 2001. She was a former resident of Gurnee and has lived in Libertyville for 16 years. Evelina was a graduate of Moscow University and was a financial analyst for Aeroflot Airlines. She was a veteran of WWII, serving as a Russian Army Paratrooper and radio-logistics in Belorussia. Surviving are her daughter Julia (Daniel) Smith; 4 grandchildren, Brenda (Adam) Curtis, Eric Lee Smith, Anthony Daniel Smith and Michael Daniel Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonid Korablev in 2016. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm Sat. Feb. 8, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held during the visitation at 3 pm. The Memorial Gathering will immediately follow from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the community room in Liberty Towers, 130 E Cook Ave, Libertyville. Buffet dinner with Russian cuisine will be available. Contributions can be made to her family for a memorial bench to be placed by the Liberty Towers complex. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020