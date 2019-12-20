Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Parish
10 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
EVELYN A. NOGA


1931 - 2019
EVELYN A. NOGA Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Evelyn A. Noga was born June 18, 1931 in Chicago to Joseph and Josephine (nee Siwiec) Dudkowski. She passed away December 19, 2019 at Advocate Good Sheperd in Barrington. She was a lifetime member of the St. Mary's Women's Club. Her hobbies were playing bingo and Polka Dancing with her husband and friends. Nothing was more important than her family. Evelyn is survived by her husband Frank Noga; children Randy (Ann) Noga, Celeste (Bill) Scott and Eileen Remlinger; her grandchildren Katie, Gregory, Colleen, Chrissy, Travis and Emily; her great grandson Robert Randall; her brother Stanley Dudkowski. Evelyn is preceded in death by her seven siblings and by her parents. Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights from 9:00 AM until the time of prayers at 11:15 AM. Proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove for Mass at 12:00 PM. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
