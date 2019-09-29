Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN A. OSMANSKI

EVELYN A. OSMANSKI Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Funeral services for Evelyn A. Osmanski, 97, a resident of Schaumburg since 1984,formerly of Chicago, will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 beginning with visitation from 9:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:30am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Des Plaines. Born January 21, 1922 in Chicago to Louis and Bernice (nee Raclawski), she passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2019 in Elk Grove Village. Evy enjoyed golfing, bowling, casinos and traveling, particularly on cruise ships. She was the beloved cousin of Marguerite (the late Fred) Piekarz, Tom (Sandra) Burnitz, Dolores Kochanek and Barbara Bansmer; friend to many, especially her dear friend Olive Szymoniuk. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit http://www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
