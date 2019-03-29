Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Evelyn B. Pawlowski, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born January 10, 1925 in Chicago, IL and was a Libertyville resident since 1977. Evelyn was a member of St. Joseph Parish, enjoyed gardening and especially loved her family. Surviving are her 5 children, Carol (Fred) Livengood, Col. Thomas (Andrea) Pawlowski, III, Barbara (Walter) Dillon, Diane Andersson and Janet (Joseph) Guckenberger; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Thomas J. Pawlowski, Jr. in 2010. Funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. in Libertyville. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by prayers at 11 a.m. Monday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Memorial contributions to Marytown or the charity of ones choice. For information: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
