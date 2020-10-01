ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Evelyn Borchardt nee Mau, age 87. Beloved wife of George Borchardt for 67 years. Loving mom of Larry (Debbie), Carol, Tom, and Greg (Alicia) Borchardt. Adored grandma of 8. Cherished great grandma of 8. Loving aunt and friend to many. Visitation Friday October 2nd from 3 pm to 8 pm. A life celebration will take place at 6 pm. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/
are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.