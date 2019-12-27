Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
EVELYN CONOMIKES

EVELYN CONOMIKES Obituary
Evelyn Conomikes, nee Cozzoli, age 86 of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of the late Peter Conomikes. Loving mother of Dean (Cindy), Peter and Mark Conomikes. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Patrick, Colin and Logan Conomikes. Dear daughter of the late Columbo and Jenny Cozzoli. Loving sister of the late Joseph and Fred Cozzoli. Dear aunt of Tina, Lisa, Dean, Steven, John, Christopher and Joseph. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Monday 8:30 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, Mass 9:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
