Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
EVELYN EVENSEN
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
ROLLING MEADOWS - Evelyn E. Evensen (nee Hayes), 84. Evie was the beloved wife of Robert Evensen for 58 years; loving mother of Debbie (Al Griffith) Wendt and Cindy (Charlie) McLane; caring grandmother of Kayla (Jeremy) Smith, Joshua Wendt and the late Connor McLane. Visitation Friday, from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL, where services will be held Saturday, 11am. Interment Northfield Oakwood Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019
