ROLLING MEADOWS - Evelyn E. Evensen (nee Hayes), 84. Evie was the beloved wife of Robert Evensen for 58 years; loving mother of Debbie (Al Griffith) Wendt and Cindy (Charlie) McLane; caring grandmother of Kayla (Jeremy) Smith, Joshua Wendt and the late Connor McLane. Visitation Friday, from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL, where services will be held Saturday, 11am. Interment Northfield Oakwood Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019