CARPENTERSVILLE - Evelyn Fryer, age 93, passed away in the comfort of her home, under the care of her family on Wednesday evening November 25, 2020. Evelyn was born in Lena, IL on February 2, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Thiel. On December 30, 1950 she married Frank E. Fryer. Frank preceded Evelyn in death on August 30, 2001 after celebrating 50 years of marriage. Prior to retirement, Evelyn along with her late husband, were co-owners and co-operators of Frank E. Fryer Scientific Instruments. She was a longtime resident of Carpentersville and member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. Evelyn was a member of the Dundee Township and Galena Historical Societies as well as a benefactor to the Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township and the HOPE Foundation of Jo Daviess County. Evelyn and her late-husband shared a passion for animals that led to her longtime involvement and friendship with the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. Survivors include her seven children, Kathy (Don) Gereau, Steven (Rosa) Fryer, Kevin (Sisto Flores) Fryer, Leslie (Vafa) Aflatooni, Michael (Flora) Fryer, David Fryer, and Rebecca Hunninghake. Other survivors include her 10 grandchildren and her 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Due to current COVID-19 Pandemic mandates and restrictions only 10 people will be allowed within the visitation room at a single time and everyone who enters the funeral home MUST be wearing a facemask. Following prayers at 10:30 A.M., there will be a procession to St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee for Mass at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. David Reese officiating. Please be advised the Evelyn's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St. Catherine of Siena's website. Private Family burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township, 20 S. Grove Street in Carpentersville and the HOPE Foundation, P.O. Box 262, Galena, IL 61036. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
. For information, please call 847-426-3436.