LAKE VILLA - Evelyn H. Cosatino (nee Sheldon), age 99, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born on December 15, 1920 to Ralph and Elsie Sheldon in South Bend, Indiana. On August 25, 1945, she was united in marriage to Mario "Mike" Cosatino. Evelyn's first priority was always her family. Her family would say that she was the type of person who hardly ever complained about anything. She loved to travel, do puzzles, watch game shows, play cards and slot machines, and she cherished her monthly meetings with her ladies' club, "The Cherry Sisters." Evelyn was a devoted woman of faith who truly believed that Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. She was thought of as "the glue that held her family together." She taught her family to be self-reliant. She retired from her job as a crossing guard for the city of Chicago after twenty-one years of service. Many of the children throughout the years would refer to her as "mom" long after her own children attended the school where she worked. Evelyn's family believes that, if she could, she would say to them one last time, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!" Evelyn is survived by her son, Franklin R. Cosatino (Shannon), her daughter, Marilyn S. Maniora (Hardy) and her daughter, Marian Bieszczat (Ron). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Michelle, David, Debbie, Patrick, Jaime, Kylie and Kristi and her nine great-grandchildren, Zach, Taylor, Alexis, Emma, Ryker, Ashlynne, Alissa, Mariana, and Jacalyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Elsie Sheldon, her husband, Mario "Mike" Cosatino, her three brothers, Garland, Bill, and Jack Sheldon, and her son-in-law, Patrick Lejman, Sr. Services will be held at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, Round Lake, Illinois on Thursday, July 16, 2020. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
