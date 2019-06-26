ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Evelyn J. "Lyn" Kearns, 87, daughter of Margaret and Harold Watson, passed away Thursday, June 20th. Lyn was born and raised in Harrow, Ontario, Canada, a farming community about one hour east of Detroit, Michigan. After working for law firms in Harrow and Windsor, Canada, she moved to Chicago to work at the British Consulate. She met her future husband, Jim, and together they started a family on the north side of Chicago. Lyn became a working mom who also took college classes at Mayfair Community College. She earned a bachelor's degree from National College of Education and completed coursework toward a master's degree. She served as the director of volunteer services at Northwest Hospital on the northwest side of Chicago for more than 20 years. Upon retirement, she started a writing career with the Daily Herald and wrote a "Someone to be Thankful For" column. She also wrote short stories as a member of a memoirs group. Lyn served as a volunteer for many years at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and was recently honored for more than 1,000 hours of service. She greatly enjoyed helping people in the hospital. During Lyn's doctor appointments, nurses would frequently comment that she looked familiar. Lyn was also an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Prospect and served on several committees, as an usher, in the Susanna Wesley Circle, and at the church's PADS homeless shelter. She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and enjoyed watching her 4 children raise their families and celebrating special events with her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lyn is preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) F. Kearns and is survived by her brother Stuart (Nina) Watson, children Doyle, Susan Templin, William (Debra), and Patrick (Kathleen), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Trinity United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lyn at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 on Friday, June 28th. Fellowship and refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary