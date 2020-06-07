EVELYN L. BARTZ
Evelyn L. Bartz, 96, of Algonquin, formerly of Barrington, was born January 17, 1924 to August and Cora (Jaacks) Bestmann and passed away May 30, 2020. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Edwin C. Bartz and they were married 57 years until his death in 1999; loving mother of Linda (Don) Markus; cherished grandmother of Shaun Hasley, Trent (Mary) Hasley, Laura (Dan) Markus-Dolney, Diane (John) Markus-Miyares and the late Eric Hasley; great-grandmother of Brittany (Jim) Ruth, August Hasley, Mitchell Hasley, Kenneth Hasley, Aubrey Hasley, Lexi Miyares, Ava Miyares and Jack Miyares and great-great-grandmother of McKenna and Raelynn Ruth. Funeral service and interment will be private. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
