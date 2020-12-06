1/1
EVELYN L. "GRANDMA HONEY" CAMPBELL
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. CHARLES - Evelyn L. "Grandma Honey" Campbell, 94, died Wednesday December 2, 2020. She was born April 13, 1926 in Burlington, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Roberts Chapman. Evelyn was the oldest of twelve. She loved her family and her job. She was one of the most generous and caring person you would ever meet. She totally was the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Braddy of St.Charles and Tracy (Dan) Walsh of Chattanooga, TN. Four grandchildren, Susan (Larry) Braddy Suhr Ashlee (Matthew) Mikell, Aimee Walsh and Daniel Walsh. Three great-grandchildren, Allison Suhr and Abbigail Suhr, and Anderson Suhr, Also soon to be great-grandson, Murphy John Mikell. Two sisters, Virginia Flores and Shirley (Michael) Hilleshiem. Three brothers, George Chapman, Ennis (Virginia) Chapman and James (Wendy) Chapman. Also several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard. Son-in-law, Floyd "Butch" Braddy. Two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Carol Bakey. Four brothers, Robert, Frank Jr.,Roger and Howard Chapman. Private family services will be held at Yurs Funeral Home, St.Charles. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Burial will be at Burlington Union Cemetery in Burlington. Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Chattanooga, 200 Central Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403 or to the Burlington United Methodist Church, 195 E. Center Street, Burlington, IL 60109. For information, call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved