ST. CHARLES - Evelyn L. "Grandma Honey" Campbell, 94, died Wednesday December 2, 2020. She was born April 13, 1926 in Burlington, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Roberts Chapman. Evelyn was the oldest of twelve. She loved her family and her job. She was one of the most generous and caring person you would ever meet. She totally was the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Braddy of St.Charles and Tracy (Dan) Walsh of Chattanooga, TN. Four grandchildren, Susan (Larry) Braddy Suhr Ashlee (Matthew) Mikell, Aimee Walsh and Daniel Walsh. Three great-grandchildren, Allison Suhr and Abbigail Suhr, and Anderson Suhr, Also soon to be great-grandson, Murphy John Mikell. Two sisters, Virginia Flores and Shirley (Michael) Hilleshiem. Three brothers, George Chapman, Ennis (Virginia) Chapman and James (Wendy) Chapman. Also several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard. Son-in-law, Floyd "Butch" Braddy. Two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Carol Bakey. Four brothers, Robert, Frank Jr.,Roger and Howard Chapman. Private family services will be held at Yurs Funeral Home, St.Charles. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Burial will be at Burlington Union Cemetery in Burlington. Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Chattanooga, 200 Central Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403 or to the Burlington United Methodist Church, 195 E. Center Street, Burlington, IL 60109. For information, call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.