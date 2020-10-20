1/1
EVELYN M. BRANDEAU
1927 - 2020
Evelyn M. Brandeau (nee Tyre), 93, was born August 14, 1927 and passed away October 9, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Weidner (late Vincent); grandchildren, Tim (Janae) Weidner and Sheri (Andrew) Matitz; great-grandchildren, Lilah and Kenley Weidner and Vincent Matitz. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Brandeau (late Dottie); sister-in-law, Charlotte Tyre (late brother Roger Tyre); and nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Brandeau, married for 53 years. Chuck and Evelyn built a home in the "middle of nowhere" (known as Mount Prospect) in 1950. It was there they made a life with family, friends, and church. Church was especially important to Evelyn. She was an active and dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect, with the family being charter members. Evelyn was a talented decorative painter and was a member of Windy Brushes, the Society of Decorative Painters Chicago chapter. For many years Evelyn had a popular booth at the Unique Boutique craft show selling wood ornaments she designed, cut out, and painted. She also created and sold miniature doll house furniture and accessories with a friend. Evelyn made numerous hand painted gifts for those around her which continue to be treasured items. Evelyn was a 26-year breast cancer survivor. She also had Alzheimer's which gave her some challenges for several years, but she handled it all with grace and dignity. Evelyn will be remembered for her fondness of teddy bears in a quantity not to be counted. She will mainly be remembered for her kindness and devotion to everyone in her life. Evelyn lived a full life and will be deeply missed by many. The family would like to thank The Reserve for the loving care she received over the last four years. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Cemetery of Arlington Heights. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid Avenue, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 19, 2020
Dear Evelyn - Rest in peace. You are one in a million, and we will miss you so much! Jeanne, thank you for allowing us to care for Evelyn and share in her journey. Your friends at The Reserve at Arlington Heights.
Lora Ellis
Friend
