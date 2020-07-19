1/1
EVELYN MARIE RODGERS
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Evelyn Marie Rodgers, age 88, passed away on July 10, 2020, at home. She was born on December 12, 1931, to Harry and Ella (Haas) Benjamin in Chicago, IL. On September 18, 1954, she was united in marriage to Norman J. Rodgers in Chicago, IL. Evelyn liked to put together jigsaw puzzles, do crosswords, cook family dinners, and spend time with her loving puppy, Peanut Butter, but what she loved the most was spending time with family and friends making memories to cherish for a lifetime. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Rodgers, and her sisters: Shirley (Lee) Deming and Jean (Robert) Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ella Benjamin, husband, Norman Rodgers, brothers-in-laws, Lee Deming and Robert Bell, and her dogs, Lightning, Scamp, and Winston. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canines 4 comfort, https://canines4comfort.ejoinme.org/donate. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Round Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Evelyn on her tribute wall.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Justen's Round Lake
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
