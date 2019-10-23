|
Evelyn Marie Thys (Jendry/Jendrzejczak) of Chicago died September 7, 2019, in Frederick, MD, surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1931. Beloved wife of the late husband Carl J. Thys; son, Carl J. Thys III (Rosemarie Greco) of San Diego; daughter, Catherine M. Walker (David W. Walker) of Lovettesville, VA and two grandchildren, Amy L. Walker and Lindsay C. Walker of Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Storc) Jendrzejczak and Joseph A. Jendrzejczak. She was a lifelong Chicago resident, whom lived in Adamstown, MD for the last year of her life to be close to family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, a good polka dance, and watching Notre Dame sports. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Colonial- Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Information, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019