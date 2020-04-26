|
|
ROSELLE - Evelyn McGill (nee Burkhartsmeier), 86, passed away Friday, April 24. Evelyn was an avid Cubs fan who was a devoted teacher's aid for special needs children, a lab mom to the Rockford Forensic Science Lab, and also taught Sunday School, given her strong Catholic faith. Evelyn founded a grief ministry at St. Marcelline Catholic Church after the passing of her husband John. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of John (Gale), Ed (Lynn), Tim (Carol), and Bob (Eva); dear grandmother of Pat (Tara), David, Brian, Chris, and Nick McGill, Caitlyn (Jose) Bolanos, Kelsey (Josh) Kercheval, and Erin, Jack, Carson, and Emma McGill; proud great-grandmother of Jack, Gabriel, Quinn, Liam, Lucas, and Kenley; fond sister of the late Tony, the late Sebastian, the late Martin, the late Al, the late Sylvester, the late Donald, the late Betty, and the late Rose. Given the current COVID restrictions, services will be private but friends and family are welcome to view Evelyn's services on Tuesday, April 28 at 12 noon on Facebook. Log in to your Facebook account, go to Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory and "like" us to view. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Marcelline Music Ministry c/o St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 822 Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60193 or to District 54 Early Learning Center, 520 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194 with checks payable to D54 ELC PTA. Information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020