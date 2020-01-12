|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Evelyn O. Anderson, 101, passed away peacefully January 8, 2020. She was born October 2, 1918 in Chicago to George and Grace Owen. Evelyn was the wife of the late Lester Anderson Sr.; mother of 2 wonderful children Lester (Katherine) Anderson Jr. and Jackie (Thomas) Griesemer; grandmother of Katherine and David Anderson, Thomas, Shawn and Christopher Griesemer; great-grandmother of 13; great great-grandmother of 2 and preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Evelyn spent her life volunteering and serving others. Visitation Saturday January 18, 2020, 1:00 pm until time of memorial service 2:15 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020