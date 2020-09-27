Evelyn Oakes Lowry was born July 2nd in Greenville, PA, and died in Palatine, IL on September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Lowry; daughter, Lisa Lowry Rekas, Ph.D. (John); sister, Virginia Brown Stien; and nephew, Brinley Brown (Karen). She was a loving mother to Valerie (Tom); devoted grandmother "Mimi" to Timothy Murray and Samantha Rekas; and caring sister to Marian Baird. She is also survived by nieces, Martha Harbert and Rosamond Gordon (Paul); and nephews, James Baird (Cindy) and Miles Baird. As per Evelyn's request, no service will be held.