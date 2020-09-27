1/
EVELYN OAKES LOWRY
Evelyn Oakes Lowry was born July 2nd in Greenville, PA, and died in Palatine, IL on September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Lowry; daughter, Lisa Lowry Rekas, Ph.D. (John); sister, Virginia Brown Stien; and nephew, Brinley Brown (Karen). She was a loving mother to Valerie (Tom); devoted grandmother "Mimi" to Timothy Murray and Samantha Rekas; and caring sister to Marian Baird. She is also survived by nieces, Martha Harbert and Rosamond Gordon (Paul); and nephews, James Baird (Cindy) and Miles Baird. As per Evelyn's request, no service will be held.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
