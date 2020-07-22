Evelyn Petri, 87, of Elk Grove Village, passed away June 30th of natutal causes. She was born January 27, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. Evelyn is survived by her children Paul Petri (Kelley), Joanne Rebman (Dave), Dianne Beck (Asad) and Jennifer Kuchta (Mark) her loving grandchildren, Colin, Madeline, Quinton, Matthew, Elizabeth, Evan,Tyler, Zack, Nicholas, Melony and Christopher and her beloved dog Charlie. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 25th at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village from 10:00a.m-12:00p.m. Masks are required.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.