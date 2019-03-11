Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Evelyn T. Lewandowski, age 93, nee LeBryk. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Lewandowski; dear mother of Karen (Bob) McLoughlin, Kathleen (the late Michael) Britton, Kristine (Jack) Redden, Kenneth (Audrey), and Kimberly (Tom) Kato; loving grandmother of Sarah Britton, Peter (Megan) Britton, Marianne (Eric) Rasmussen, Richard McLoughlin, Katie (Steven) Montalbano, Kelliane (Michael) Burke, Jason (Caroline Vowels) Patt, and Alexander Patt; great-grandmother of five; fond sister of the late Eleanor (the late Larry) Andracki, the late Adeline (the late Chester) Michalik, the late John (the late Antoinette), the late Leo (the late Regina), and the late Irene (the late John) Menich; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois 60142 until the time of the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Please omit flowers, Masses preferred or donations to St. Mary Catholic Church. For more information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
