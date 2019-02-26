Everett Alan Johnson lost his courageous battle against cancer on February 23, 2019. He was born August 25, 1941 to Loreta Brown and Everett Douthit, in May 1945, he was adopted by Helen (Kerr) and Philip Alan Johnson. Everett created his own pre-press company, FORMART, in Sycamore, Illinois and was highly regarded in his profession. Traveling, motorcycle adventures, cruising, reading and golfing were his favorite activities and he loved living in Sun City, especially when he went to the Cue Club or rode on his golf cart. Everett fought many health crises, including a double lung transplant in 2006, but faced life with a positive attitude, a smile, and a twinkle in his eyes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl, whom he married in 1999, his dog, Wickett, his step sons, Jason (Cleo) Hall, Casey (Chassity) Hall, and his son, Michael. He also leaves behind his children, Jeff, Jennifer and Chris and their respective families. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Makenna, Mercedes, Bodhi and Kylie, and special nieces Renee' Shellum and Robeka Sessions and nephews, Daniel Mount and John Douthit. As well as best buddies Paul Kempee and Roger Swanson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn (Orrin) Dyer. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gift of Hope, https://www.giftofhope.org/. Special thanks to JourneyCare Coral Team and the Loyola Lung Transplant team for their unwavering care and support. Also ComForCare, especially Tiara. For further information please call the funeral home or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary