ITASCA - Everett Ellsworth Clark departed this life August 25, 2020. Born on August 5, 1928 in Alton, Illinois, where he and his sisters spent their formative years in the loving care of their mother, Helen Troy (nee Leighty) Clark. Proud member of VFW, having served in the US Army during the Occupation of Japan. Graduate of Shurtleff College in Alton, where he met his wife of over 67 years, Doris Marilyn (nee Heyen) Clark. Everett's heart and soul followed Doris only seven months after her passing, and two days after the 68th Anniversary of their marriage on August 23, 1952. Longtime and proud Director of Personnel at Illinois Tool Works. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, often accompanied by his Springer Spaniels. Master tomato grower. Father of Dr. Steven (Diane) Clark; Dr. Stanley (Margaret) Clark; and Sheila Clark Hanrahan, JD. Cherished grandfather of Kevin (Shelbi) Clark; Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher; Jennifer (Mason) Weibel; Matthias and Katharine Clark; and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; great-grandfather of Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher. Dear brother of the late Flo Jean (the late Donald) Flory; and the late Suzanne (Charles) Johnston; and brother-in-law of the late Helen (the late Dr. Lee) McNeel; the late Harold (Lynn) Heyen; and Maxine (Alex) Young. Fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fond neighbor and friend to many. Due to the current Covid crisis, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Illinois Conservation Foundation (online at ilconservation.org
or by mail to ICF, #1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield, Illinois 62702); or to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. To view Everett's complete tribute, please visit The Oaks Funeral Home website at www.oaksfh.com
.