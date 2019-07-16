|
|
LAKEMOOR - Everett M. Rude, 89, passed away on July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 16, 1930 in Chicago. On April 12, 1953, he married Marilyn R. Steinweg. A former 35-year resident of Wheeling, Everett was a former deli manager of Jewel Foods and opened up many stores in the Skokie and Lake Forest areas. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn; children, Marvin (Brenda) Rude, Deborah (James) Nihei; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy; and brothers, Donald and Gjeruld. Visitation will be held on July 18, 2019 from 4 pm. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Memorials are suggested to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL 60050. For information, call 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019