GRAYSLAKE - Eyvonne Riles (nee Johnson), 69 years old, longtime resident of Grayslake, IL. Born on October 16th, 1949, to Rosie Lee Perry and Edgar Johnson in rural Huntsville, TX, she passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving wife to Julius Milton Riles, and devoted mother of Stefanie Riles, Kimberly Simpson (nee Riles) and Julius Matthew Riles. Cherished grandmother of Terrance Perry II. She was a dear aunt and friend to many. Eyvonne was blessed to be born into the McAdam family of loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins, all of whom she had wonderful memories. Preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie. She is survived by her beloved mother, Rosie Lee Perry, her younger siblings: sisters, Doris Berry (nee Johnson), Deloris Jimerson (nee Johnson), and her brother, Edgar Johnson, her half sister, Barbara Jean (nee Johnson), and her stepsister, Debra Ann. Eyvonne will be memorialized in Grayslake, IL, and Houston, TX. The Grayslake memorial for a small gathering of friends and family was Saturday, March 9th, 2019. The Houston memorial will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, 2 p.m. at Pruitt's Mortuary, 7518 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77022. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019