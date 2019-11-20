|
|
WHEATON - Fairie Louise Vanne, age 94, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died November 17, 2019, at Brighton Gardens in Wheaton. She was born on a farm in Stockton, IL on June 26, 1925. The family moved to Wheaton in 1932. She attended Longfellow Grammar School and Wheaton Central High School. During the WWII she worked at an Army hospital in Chicago. She met Robert Vanne at the University of Illinois and they were married at Gary United Methodist Church on June 23, 1950. She taught third grade at Wiesbrook School and then for 24 years taught at Turner Elementary School in West Chicago. She is survived by children, Mark (Stephanie) Mastrogiovanni, Jim (Janet) Vanne, Marilyn Vanne, Steven (Sonja) Vanne, and David Vanne; her grandchildren, Adam (Joanna) Mastrogiovanni, Melissa (Zach) Dyrda, Brionna (T.J.) Bohannan, John (Bethany) Vanne and Pierce (Melissa) Vanne, 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and six siblings, Lois, Betty, Marjorie, Barbara, Bruce and Twylah. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Gary United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019