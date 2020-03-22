|
PALATINE - Services for Faith L. Cronin, 81, will be held at a later date. Faith was born on February 3rd, 1929 in buffalo, New York. She is the daughter of the late Reverend Lavern and Lois (nee Perkins) Reinhold. She passed away peacefully early Tuesday Morning, March 17th, 2020. Faith attended Roberts Wesleyan College in, Rochester, New York, and prior to retirement in 2003 she worked for the business office at Northwest Community Hospital in, Arlington Heights, Illinois, for 18 years. She is the loving mother of John L. (Amy) Cronin and Christin (Nori Estrada) Cronin; cherished grandmother of Jennifer L. Cronin and Aaron Connacher; great-grandmother of Parker Connacher. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John G. Cronin. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the ASPCA. For information, please contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020