FAITH PENELOPE O'DONNELL
Faith Penelope O'Donnell ANTIOCH - Faith Penelope O'Donnell (nee Michalak), 82 years old, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Pam (Jim Slezak) Ohman of Mundelein, IL, Mindy (Jeff) Bowes of Arlington Heights, IL, Dena (Jeff) Trott of West Bend, WI, and Darlyn "Tina" O'Donnell-Bainter of Franklin Park, IL; dear grandmother of Justine, Hailey, Jessica, Jenna, Nicholas, Meghan, Michael, and Kimberly; fond sister of Anthony "Tony" Michalak; caring sister-in-law of Deborah Michalak. Visitation will be from 2:00PM until 6:00PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch. Funeral services will be held at 9:00AM Monday, at the funeral home with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Peter Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch, IL. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Open Arms Mission, 1548 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Faith at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
AUG
17
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
