FARRELL "BUD" MCGILL

FARRELL "BUD" MCGILL Obituary
WAUCONDA - Farrell "Bud" McGill, 83, a lifelong resident of Wauconda, IL, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 in his home after a long battle against heart disease. Bud was born on February 13, 1937. At a young age he decided to enter the workforce where he learned the trade of operating heavy equipment and was a lifetime member of Local 150 of the International Brotherhood of Operating Engineering. He was able to fix anything and spent hours in this garage getting countless items to work again. The tools store salesman and Bud were best friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard (Farrell) and Thirza and his wife, Mary of 55 years. Bud is survived by this children, Cindy (Steve) Hill of Ingleside, IL, Mike (Kathy) McGill of Brooklyn Park, MN, Lindy (Dean) Dimitriou of Mundelein, IL, and Pat (Arlene) McGill of Ingleside, IL; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken and Richard and sister, Darlene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Hopefully in the very near future there will be a celebration of Bud's life. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials should be made to the . (www.americanheart.org). Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020
