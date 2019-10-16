Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
FAY VAISVILA
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home
219 W. Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home
219 W. Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Balmi Cemetery
Wolf Lake, MN
FAY MARLYN VAISVILA


1934 - 2019
FAY MARLYN VAISVILA Obituary
Fay Marlyn Vaisvila, age 84, passed away October 14, 2019 at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, Assisted Living Community. Visitation 4-6 PM Thursday, October 17 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 6 PM. Interment and graveside service 11 AM Saturday, Oct. 19 2019 at Balmi Cemetery, Wolf Lake, MN. Serving as pallbearers are Ronald Vaisvila, Kenneth Vaisvila, Jeff Cech, Zachary Vaisvila, Martin Cech and Isaac Cech. Fay was born on November 14, 1934 in Toad Lake Township, Becker County, Minnesota, to Olaf and Ida (Yliniemi) Salmonson. Fay attended District 83 Grade School in Becker County, Minnesota, and graduated from Frazee High School, Frazee MN. Fay continued her education taking college courses while employed in the Chicago area. On June 29, 1957 Fay married Andrew Vaisvila at the Spruce Grove Apostolic Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, Minnesota. Fay worked in the Chicago area since her marriage and raised three children with her husband Andrew. After 21 years of service Fay retired from Motorola to take care of her husband who suffered a stroke in 1995. Surviving are her son Ronald Vaisvila (Vicki) daughter Sandra (Jeff) Cech and son Kenneth Vaisvila. Four grandchildren Zackery Vaisvila, Martin Cech, Zoe Cech and Isaac Check. Many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Vaisvila, parents Olaf and Ida Salmonson and three brothers Harold Salmonson, George Salmonson and Marvin Salmonson. For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
