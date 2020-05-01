Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Private
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Resources
More Obituaries for FAYE FEDDERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAYE FEDDERN


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FAYE FEDDERN Obituary
WILDWOOD - Faye Feddern, age 70, a resident of Wildwood, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. She was born June 28, 1949 to Clifford and Marie Keilman. She was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church and was a PCT Tech at Northwestern Medical Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roy, whom she married on January 4, 1975 in Crown Point, Indiana. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Feddern and her siblings, Rose Lapkovitch, Mary Hammit and Anne Furhman. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 4-8pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 (during this time we will still be adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines). The funeral service will private on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago. Memorials in her name may be made to the . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FAYE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -