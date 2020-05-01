|
WILDWOOD - Faye Feddern, age 70, a resident of Wildwood, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. She was born June 28, 1949 to Clifford and Marie Keilman. She was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church and was a PCT Tech at Northwestern Medical Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roy, whom she married on January 4, 1975 in Crown Point, Indiana. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer Feddern and her siblings, Rose Lapkovitch, Mary Hammit and Anne Furhman. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 4-8pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 (during this time we will still be adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines). The funeral service will private on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago. Memorials in her name may be made to the . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2020