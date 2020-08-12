Felicia Rischall Pearlman, Beloved wife of Steven Pearlman. Loving mother of Brianne and Ryan Pearlman. Adored 100% daughter of Leon and Judy Rischall. Dear sister of Richard (Sisi Porretta) Rischall and Stephanie Wegrzyn. Will be remembered by many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service and interment are private. Memorials may be made in her memory to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.