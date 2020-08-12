1/
FELICIA RISCHALL PEARLMAN
Felicia Rischall Pearlman, Beloved wife of Steven Pearlman. Loving mother of Brianne and Ryan Pearlman. Adored 100% daughter of Leon and Judy Rischall. Dear sister of Richard (Sisi Porretta) Rischall and Stephanie Wegrzyn. Will be remembered by many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service and interment are private. Memorials may be made in her memory to Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
