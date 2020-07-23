Fern G. Frederick (nee Johnson), 100, formerly of Rolling Meadows and Evanston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born March 4, 1920 in Evanston to the late Carl and Mabel Johnson. Fern was the beloved wife of the late Randt Frederick; dear mother of John (Marianne) and the late James Frederick; loving grandmother of 7; proud great-grandmother of 4 with one on the way; and fond sister of the late Carl Johnson. Visitation today Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Information, 847-253-0224.