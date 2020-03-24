|
ELGIN - Fern R. Weddle, 92, of Elgin passed away on March 10, 2020 at Highland Oaks of Elgin. She was born on May 30, 1927. Fern graduated from Sherman Hospital School of Nursing, and was employed at Sherman Hospital for 40 years, as a Registered Nurse, prior to her retirement. Fern loved to travel with family and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren, and will be dearly missed. She was a member Calvary Lutheran Church of Elgin. Survivors include her children: Paul (Joy) Weddle, Matt (Roxane) Weddle, Tim (Jill) Weddle and Sara (Steve) Shales; her grandchildren: Ryan, Brett (Noemi), Caitlyn (Drew), Nathaniel, Bryce (Kelli), Adam and Ben; great-grandchildren: Brynlee, Braxton and Riley; her sister: Marsha DeFalco; her sister-in-law: Shirley Pool; especially close friends The Ryans: along with nieces, nephews and family. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Weddle in 1974; and her parents: Bernett and Ernest Zdunek. Due to today's environment, services will be postponed and held at a later date with an Obituary run prior to services. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Highland Oaks of Elgin. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Everyone at Highland Oaks for their love and support over the years. Laird Funeral Home in in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020