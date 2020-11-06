A resident of Elk Grove Village, Roselle, and Schaumburg since 1957, she was born and raised in Chicago. Funeral services for Ferne I. Earnest (nee Gohlmann), 97, held Friday, Nov. 6 beginning with visitation from 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Interment to follow at Acacia Park Cemetery, Norridge. Born Oct. 22, 1923 to John Raymond and Ida (nee Biggio) and stepdaughter of Joseph Weber, Ferne passed away Nov. 4, 2020 in Chicago. She was a 1940 graduate of Carl Schurz High School, Chicago. She was married on May 26, 1946 to Henry F. Earnest (1921-1995), and to Earl Zimmerman (living) in 1979. She served as an officer of the Elk Grove VFW #9284 Auxiliary until she was 95. Over the years, she made many friendships through bowling (Sim's bowl), golfing, playing cards and the VFW. She loved driving. Her 95th birthday party was attended by nearly 50 people; more than half of whom were her friends. Ferne was the loving mother of Cathy Ione (David M. Rue) Earnest; dear first cousin of the late Evelyn Iverson Reinholtzen, the late Charlotte Iverson Dahlquist Kline, the late Jane Robinson Kniprath, and Carolyn Forsberg Coleman; and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in Ferne's name to VFW, Post 9284, St. Matthew's Church, the Smile Foundation, www.smilefoundationindia.org
, or Chicago Dramatists. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. 857-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com
.