Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
FLORA TOLAR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
at Flora’s home
FLORA M. TOLAR


1933 - 2019
FLORA M. TOLAR Obituary
Flora M. Tolar, age 86, a resident of Bolingbrook, IL, died July 20, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Chicago, Illinois. She was born May 1, 1933 in Oxford, Mississippi to John and Edith Keel. Survived by her daughters, Ann (Eddie) Leonard and Ramona (Robert) Piske; granddaughter, Rachel Gunther; grandsons David Piske, Gregory (Natalie) Piske and Brandon Piske; great-grandson, Raziel Gunther; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flora is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Roberta; and Flora's "adopted son," Carl (Char) Marshall. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. "Bill" Tolar; her daughter, Joy D. Tolar; her son, John S. Tolar; her sisters, Kay (late Robert) Stowell, Ruby (late William) Doyle, and Dorothy (late Robert) Hawks; and her brother Lawrence "Sonny" Keel. Interment was private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Please visit Flora's obituary on hultgrenfh.com for memorial service details and to sign the guestbook. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
