Florabelle "Jan" J. Revor, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born January 18, 1927 in Chicago to Peter and Esther (nee Schaefer) Eizenga. She died December 2, 2019 at White Oaks Memory Care of Huntley. Jan worked as a Supervisor for Illinois Bell for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jan is survived by her grandson Christopher (Holly) Davis; her great grandchildren Rylee, Reese and Autumn and by her son in law Ted (Marsha) Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Revor; her daughter Judith Lynn Davis and by her brother Wesley Peter Eizenga. Visitation Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2010 from 5:00 PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to of America, 651 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. 305, Chicago, IL 60661. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019