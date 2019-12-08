Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORABELLE REVOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORABELLE J. "JAN" REVOR


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORABELLE J. "JAN" REVOR Obituary
Florabelle "Jan" J. Revor, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born January 18, 1927 in Chicago to Peter and Esther (nee Schaefer) Eizenga. She died December 2, 2019 at White Oaks Memory Care of Huntley. Jan worked as a Supervisor for Illinois Bell for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jan is survived by her grandson Christopher (Holly) Davis; her great grandchildren Rylee, Reese and Autumn and by her son in law Ted (Marsha) Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Revor; her daughter Judith Lynn Davis and by her brother Wesley Peter Eizenga. Visitation Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2010 from 5:00 PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to of America, 651 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. 305, Chicago, IL 60661. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORABELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -