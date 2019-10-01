|
DES PLAINES - Florence A. Karnatz (nee Schweitzer), age 99, a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, passed away on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William W. Karnatz for 70 years. Loving mother of Cheryl (Tim) Sellke, Jean (Bob) Carson, Linda Karnatz and Joann (Ben) Darnley. Cherished grandmother of 6. Proud great-grandmother of 18. Great-great-grandmother of 5. Fond sister of Floyd (Alta) Schweitzer and the late Lydia, Alice, and Clarence. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite . For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019