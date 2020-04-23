|
|
Florence Burton passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of Babette Schneider and Richard Ochs. Her father passed away later the same year. Her mother remarried John Kircher and four years later she had a brother, John, who passed away in April 2014. Babette "Nina" lived to be 100 years old, passing away in 1999. Florence attended Morton Grove Grade School, was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church there, and graduated from Niles Township High School in 1941. She married Bernard Burton (preceded her in death in 1987) in 1946. They had two children: Charles (1949) and John (1951). Grandchildren include Cathy Taylor, Julia Burton, Robert Burton and Travis Burton. Great-grandchildren are Tyler Taylor, Ashlin Taylor and Hazel Voelker. While living in Glenview, she and her husband were active members of Glenview Community Church and First Urantia Society of Glenview. After twelve years, they moved to Wauconda, where she resided for 52 years. She began higher education in 1965 at the age of 41, commuting to Northeastern College in Chicago. She graduated with honors in 1969 and earned a degree in teaching. She went on to teach fifth grade for 18 years in the Wauconda Unit School District. Prior to August 2017, she had been a member of the Volo Chapter of Home Community Education Association for 20 years. She served as president for 3 years and also became the Lake County Region Treasurer for 6 years. She was a member of Wauconda Women's Club (20 years) and Wauconda Seniors (20 years), where she served as Program Chairman for 6 years. She was a Worthy Matron (3 years) and Associate Matron in the Mayflower Chapter #555 of Eastern Star. She attended the Federated Church of Wauconda for over 35 years until she moved to Cary in 2015. Since August 2017, she resided at Alden Estates in Barrington. Memorial services will be held at the Federated Church of Wauconda on a date to be later determined with Pastor Soon Sun Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Federated Church of Wauconda or . Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2020