Florence Drafall, nee Plote, formerly of Elgin, passed away at the age of 92 on May 30, 2019 at Roper Hospice of Charleston, SC. She was born August 10th, 1926, the only child of Fred and Minnie (Deackman) Plote. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Drafall and grandson Dale Drafall. Resident of Elgin for 90 yrs and had worked at Elgin Watch Factory, Leewards and Simpson Electric. Life time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Surviving are her children: Marvin (Debbie) Drafall of Roselle, IL, Charles Drafall of Hilton Head, SC and daughter Deborah Dietz of Charleston, SC, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial service is planned for Oct 18th @ 10:00 AM at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elgin. Burial of urn at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 15, 2019