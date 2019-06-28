Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 South Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 South Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
FLORENCE M. FLODIN Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Florence M. Flodin, 98, a former 40-year resident of Schaumburg, passed away June 25, 2019. Florence was the beloved wife of 31 years to the late Harold "Lee" Flodin (1971); loving sister to the late Alma (late Joseph) Palmeri, the late Helen (late Fritz) Ljunggren, late Marie (late Arne) Rodberg, the late Lillian (late Rune) Fors, the late Stanley (late Minita) Heed, and the late Esther; cherished aunt to Robert, William, Linda, John, the late Ronald, Carol, Paul, Gloria, the late Harry, Barbara, Dennis, and the late Karen. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 South Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Florence's honor to , donor ID #11674006. For more info, grovememorialchapel.com or 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019
