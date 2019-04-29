Daily Herald Obituaries
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Florence M. "Lola" Matusek (nee Kozimor), 91, was born on March 31, 1928 and passed away on April 24, 2019. Lola was the beloved wife of the late John J. Matusek of 46 years; loving mother Pamela (Roger) Lupei and Jan (George) Filenko; cherished grandmother of Zachary (Samantha Weisman) Lupei, Madeline Lupei, Natalie Filenko and Michael Filenko; and dear great-grandmother of Stella Rose Lupei. She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Helene Blake and Wanda Zelenka. Lola's favorite past times were dancing and traveling with her husband and spending as much time as possible with her family. No services are to be held for Lola per her request. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
