FLORENCE M. TURCOTTE
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Service and interment for Florence M. Turcotte, 94, of Palatine, will be held at a later date in Fort Fairfield, Maine. She was born on December 12, 1925 in Canada, and passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a caring mother. Florence is the loving wife of the late Alfred J., she is survived by hers sons Elson and Wayne Turcotte; grandchildren Wayne Jr. and Brian James Turcotte; daughter in law Lori Vroutouris; brothers Robert, Neil and Nelson Lefrancois; sister in laws Joan Turcotte and Jeanette Turcotte and a niece Diane Lefrancois. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved