Service and interment for Florence M. Turcotte, 94, of Palatine, will be held at a later date in Fort Fairfield, Maine. She was born on December 12, 1925 in Canada, and passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a caring mother. Florence is the loving wife of the late Alfred J., she is survived by hers sons Elson and Wayne Turcotte; grandchildren Wayne Jr. and Brian James Turcotte; daughter in law Lori Vroutouris; brothers Robert, Neil and Nelson Lefrancois; sister in laws Joan Turcotte and Jeanette Turcotte and a niece Diane Lefrancois. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.