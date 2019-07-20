Home

Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
FLORENCE MIKSTA


1924 - 2019
FLORENCE MIKSTA Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Florence Miksta (nee Moesle), 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 12, 2019, just days shy of her 95th birthday. Florence was born to the late Jakob and Katherina Moesle on April 29, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois. She had two brothers, Paul (Bonnie) and John (Kay). It was at age 7 - and during the Great Depression - that Florence lost her father in a tragic accident right in front of their home. Florence graduated from Aquinas Dominican High School, Chicago, in 1942. Florence always dreamed of becoming a nurse, but with the outbreak of WWII and her brothers going off to war, did not want to leave her mother alone. She worked instead as a switchboard operator and, in 1948, married her sweetheart and Army Air Force veteran, Stan Miksta. Together they raised five children. After her children were all in school, Florence worked for over 20 years as a receptionist in the ophthalmology office of Drs. Stephen Vile and Lawrence Wolin in Arlington Heights. Florence will be remembered for a kindness that is rarely seen today and for always having a smile on her face. As a parent, she made her family the center of her life and was a role model for providing constant encouragement and unconditional love. Florence spent her last few years as a resident of Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights. Special thanks and deepest appreciation to all of the staff and her loving caretakers at both Lutheran Home and Heartland Hospice. In addition to her parents, brothers, and their wives, Florence was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Stan, and her son Ken and his wife Beth (nee Holzinger). She is survived by her other children: Dan (Debby), Jim (Linda Doyne), Marilyn (Bob Frerichs), and Sue (Pat Miller); ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, Illinois. Private burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Club International.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
