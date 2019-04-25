|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Florence P. Vogel, 92, a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, passed away on April 14th with family by her side. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Vogel, her parents, George and Rose (Gamracy) Predential and her siblings, George, Daniel, Julia (Hostig) and Anne (Schneider). Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Mary Bollenback and Edna Warren also her niece, J. Cheryl Slattery and nephew, Mark Schneider. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019