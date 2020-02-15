|
Florence Rose (nee Vondrak), formerly of Palatine, IL died suddenly in her home in Sun City Center, FL. She was born April 26, 1942 and is at rest Feb. 11, 2020. Florence graduated from Willowbrook H.S. in 1960 and Cook County School of Nursing in 1962. Florence was a nurse for 31 years and volunteered for Palatine Nurses Club's Lending Closet. Florence was the beloved wife of the late Ray Rose; loving mother of Mark (Mary) and Michelle; dear sister of Jim Vondrak; loving Nana to grandchildren Morgan, Keweenaw and Grant. She is also survived by a niece, nephews and a host of friends. Visitation will be Monday February 17 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N Main St, Wauconda. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00AM at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL 60074. Burial private in Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lending Closet. Make checks payable to Palatine Nurses Club, 1170 N. Mill Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020