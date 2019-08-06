|
|
Florence Shum, nee Draus, age 95, passed away on August 3rd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudy Shum. Loving mother of Doreen (Gary) Dobbs and the late David Shum. Dear grandmother of Bryan (Kristin) and Michael (Katie). Cherished great-grandmother of Adam, David, Rebekah, Elizabeth, Mary, Stephen, Samuel and Paul. Loving sister of Helene (late Stanley) Drozd. Loving sister-in-law of John (Peggy) Shum. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of the service at Noon at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134 in Florence's name would be appreciated. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019