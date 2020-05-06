|
ELGIN - Florian J. Tylman, 92, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on May 1, 1928 in Chicago the son of John & Attonette Mondro Tylman. Florian served in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years: Theresa Macek Tylman; three children: Paul (Diane) Tylman, Ken (Carol) Tylman and Terry Tylman. Grandchildren: Jason Tylman, Jennifer (Michael) Imbordino, Chad (Rachel) Coleman, Emily Tylman, Ashley (Ryan) Winstead, Allison (Matt) Cluchey; 7 great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Josephine, Jacob, Savannah, Nathaniel, Emmett, and Ethan; 2 sisters: Dorothy Krzysiak and Loretta Welch. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson: Justin. Due to Covid 19-restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Private burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilberts. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020