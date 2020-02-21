|
|
BARRINGTON - Floy Shaeffer (nee Lambertson), died on February 17, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. Floy was born on November 19, 1947, the youngest child and only daughter of Ruth and Alonzo Lambertson of Fairview, KS. Floy was a member of the Delaware Baptist Church in Fairview, and of its choir. She attended Fairview schools, graduating from FHS in 1965, and from the University of Kansas in 1969. She spent her junior year at the University of Bristol in England. Floy worked as an examiner for the Kansas Securities Commission from 1969 to 1972. In 1972, Floy enrolled in the KU School of Law, graduating with a JD in 1974. She was admitted to the Kansas and Illinois bars, as well as appearing in several federal courts. In 1976, after clerking for several law firms, Floy moved to Chicago and started her career with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an attorney in the enforcement section of the Chicago Regional Office. At the SEC, she investigated violations of the federal securities laws and brought fraud and other enforcement actions in federal court and in administrative proceedings. She had a reputation for thorough preparation and effective written and oral presentations. In 1984, Floy married Peter Shaeffer, a fellow SEC attorney who later opened a private practice in Chicago. Since 1986, they have made their home in Barrington. Floy was active in her community and her church, the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, where she served in a variety of leadership roles. She was a proud member of the PEO, and a life-long Democrat. Floy resigned from the SEC shortly after the birth of their second son, Peter, because she wanted to be a full-time mother. And she was a wonderful one, encouraging and supporting her sons in their school and athletic activities, keeping closely in touch with them as they grew older, and remaining an integral and very important part of their lives until her death. Floy and Peter provided a loving home for her mother, Ruth Lambertson, in the final years of Ruth's life. Floy is survived by her devoted husband, Peter; their three sons, Bill (Anne) of Barrington, Peter (Molly) of Oak Park, Illinois, and David (Emily) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and three grandchildren in Barrington, Will, Elizabeth, and Charlie. She is also survived by her three brothers, Bill, David and Giles; and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Floy's family and friends remember her as an exceptionally bright and talented woman, always fun to be around, selfless, and filled with empathy, generosity, and love. Her home was always open to family and friends. She could always be counted on when family or friends needed support. She was a fine lawyer, a lively conversationalist, an excellent singer (especially of duets with her father), and a wonderful host. Floy was always at the center of her extended family; indeed she was its center. She was a lovely person. A memorial service for Floy will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2020