NAPERVILLE - Forrest H. Wanberg, Jr., "Junior," age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1965, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 15, 1931 in Galva, IA. Forrest is survived by his loving children, Laura (Kerry) Corman of Hardy, NE and Dana J. Wanberg of Naperville, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Kate Corman and Will (Brenda) Corman and great-granddaughters, Maria Joy and Ava Grace Corman; his beloved nieces and nephews; as well as many great lifelong friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Constance Menard Wanberg; and his parents Forrest and Leona (nee Baumgardner) Wanberg. Junior was a graduate of Schallar High School and attended the University of Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955 and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. Junior enjoyed a career of more than 50 years in the popcorn industry. In 1965, he joined the Cracker Jack Company and after 20 years he retired as Vice President of Operations. He then started the Wanberg Popcorn Company in Middlebury, IN. He was an active member of the Popcorn Institute and served two terms as President, was appointed to the first Popcorn Board of Directors (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and was honored to be inducted into the Popcorn Hall of Fame. Above all, Forrest was devoted to his family, his friends and his work, and will be remembered for his boundless generosity and care for all. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Forrest H. Wanberg, Jr., memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 1, 11:00 AM for the final committal services with military honors at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.